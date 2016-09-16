版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 16日 星期五 17:41 BJT

BRIEF-New York AG investigating Exxon's accounting practices- WSJ, citing sources

Sept 16 (Reuters) -

* New York attorney general Eric Schneiderman is investigating why Exxon Mobil hasn't written down the value of its assets- WSJ, citing sources Source (on.wsj.com/2cvIaBU)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐