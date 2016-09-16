版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 16日 星期五 18:25 BJT

BRIEF-Deutsche Investitions reports 28.2 pct stake in American Lorain

Sept 16 American Lorain Corp :

* Deutsche Investitions- und Entwicklungsgesellschaft mbH reports 28.2 pct stake in American Lorain Corp as of September 7, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2cck0cO) Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐