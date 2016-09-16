BRIEF-EMA recommends approval of three new cancer treatments

Sept 16 European Medicines Agency

* Recommendations for September 2016

* Recommends approval of Eli Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim's Glyxambi for treatment of type 2 diabetes

* Recommends approval of Pfizer Inc'S palbociclib to treat breast cancer

* Recommends conditional approval of Eli Lilly's olaratumab to treat soft tissue sarcoma

* Recommends approval of Amgen's etelcalcetide to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism in patients with chronic kidney disease

* Recommends conditional approval of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd's Ninlaro (ixazomib) to treat multiple myeloma