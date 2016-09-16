版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 16日 星期五 20:34 BJT

BRIEF-Aphria says board approves fully funded $24.5 mln capital project

Sept 16 Aphria Inc :

* "Board of Directors approved a fully funded $24.5 million capital project as first phase of its part III expansion" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

