BRIEF-Red Hat announces plans for new facility in Boston

Sept 16 Red Hat Inc :

* Red Hat announces plans for new facility in Boston

* Boston facility will house a new Executive Briefing Center, Red Hat Open Innovation Labs, and Red Hat Engineering Lab

* Facility is expected to open in mid-2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

