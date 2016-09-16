版本:
BRIEF-Coty Appoints Publicis Media as Its Lead Agency Globally

Sept 16 Publicis Groupe SA

* Publicis Media's Zenith will lead assignment which will include current Coty brands and P&G specialty beauty business* brand portfolio

* Transition expected to be completed in October of this year

* Coty has appointed co as its lead media agency globally Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

