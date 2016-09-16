版本:
BRIEF-Long-running lawsuit against Engility Holdings is resolved

Sept 16 Engility Holdings Inc

* Long-Running lawsuit against it, Jovic, et al. v. Engility Corporation, Inc., has been resolved

* Engility will make a $1.4 million donation to International Christian Ministries, Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

