2016年 9月 16日

BRIEF-Great Basin Scientific effects 1-for-80 reverse split

Sept 16 Great Basin Scientific Inc :

* Effected a 1-for-80 reverse split of its common stock, par value $0.0001 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

