BRIEF-Coca Cola HBC Lithuania unit to sell 50 pct Neptunas stake to Coca-Cola Co

Sept 16 Coca Cola HBC AG :

* CCHBC Lithuania has entered into a binding agreement for sale of 50 pct of Neptunas' share capital to Coca-Cola Company

* Deal is expected to complete in Q4 of 2016

* Says the consideration for transaction is approximately 10 mln euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

