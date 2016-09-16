版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 16日 星期五 21:08 BJT

BRIEF-Unity Bancorp files for mixed shelf of up to $50 million - SEC filing

Sept 16 Unity Bancorp Inc :

* Files for mixed shelf of up to $50 million - sec filing Source text bit.ly/2ctM6Xn Further company coverage:

