BRIEF-TFS Financial says CEO Stefanski enters into stock trading plan

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 16 Tfs Financial Corp
* Says CEO Marc Stefanski entered into a stock trading plan implemented pursuant to rule 10b5-1
* CEO's plan could begin as early as october 2016 and will end no later than august 2018
* CEO's plan contemplates cashless exercise, net settlement of options to acquire up to 490,700 shares of co stock with exercise price of $11.74 per share
* The plan does not involve any sales of shares in the open market Source text: (bit.ly/2d3oeFW) Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.