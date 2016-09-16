版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 16日 星期五

BRIEF-Yuntone Capital-LoI for proposed transaction with Connection Services Group

Sept 16 Yuntone Capital Corp

* Yuntone Capital Corp. announces letter of intent for proposed qualifying transaction with Connection Services Group Inc.

* Says letter of intent was negotiated at arm's length

* Letter of intent to complete a going public transaction for CSG by way of a reverse takeover of Yuntone Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

