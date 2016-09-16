BRIEF-Yuntone Capital-LoI for proposed transaction with Connection Services Group

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 16 Yuntone Capital Corp
* Yuntone Capital Corp. announces letter of intent for proposed qualifying transaction with Connection Services Group Inc.
* Says letter of intent was negotiated at arm's length
* Letter of intent to complete a going public transaction for CSG by way of a reverse takeover of Yuntone Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.