BRIEF-K2 Genpar reports 7.4 pct passive stake in M I Acquisitions

Sept 16 M I Acquisitions Inc :

* K2 Genpar L.P. reports 7.4 pct passive stake in M I Acquisitions Inc as of September 14, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2ctk1PU) Further company coverage:

