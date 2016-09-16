BRIEF-Advanced Accelerator Applications announces positive EMA opinion on application for SomaKit TOC

Sept 16 Advanced Accelerator Applications SA :

* Advanced Accelerator Applications announces positive EMA opinion on application for SomaKit TOC kit for radiopharmaceutical preparation of gallium (Ga 68) edotreotide for gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumor detection

* EC decision regarding granting of marketing authorization in all EU countries is expected in coming months

* In most European countries, SomaKit TOC will be available as unique kit for reconstitution, including two vials,cartridge for direct elution