BRIEF-Advanced Accelerator Applications announces positive EMA opinion on application for SomaKit TOC

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 16 Advanced Accelerator Applications SA :
* Advanced Accelerator Applications announces positive EMA opinion on application for SomaKit TOC kit for radiopharmaceutical preparation of gallium (Ga 68) edotreotide for gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumor detection
* EC decision regarding granting of marketing authorization in all EU countries is expected in coming months
* In most European countries, SomaKit TOC will be available as unique kit for reconstitution, including two vials,cartridge for direct elution Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
