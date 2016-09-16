版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 16日 星期五 19:21 BJT

BRIEF-Stellar Biotechnologies says selling shareholders offering up to 1.3 mln shares

Sept 16 Stellar Biotechnologies Inc :

* Stellar Biotechnologies files to say selling shareholders are offering up to 1.3 million common shares they may acquire upon exercise of outstanding warrants Source text bit.ly/2d59wkp Further company coverage:

