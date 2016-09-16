版本:
BRIEF-Adverum Biotechnologies announces data on gene therapy candidates for treatment of wet AMD

Sept 16 Adverum Biotechnologies Inc :

* Adverum Biotechnologies Inc says presents preclinical data on novel gene therapy candidates for treatment of wet AMD

* Adverum demonstrated a single intravitreal administration of ADVM-022 or ADVM-032 each had comparable efficacy in reducing grade IV CNV lesions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

