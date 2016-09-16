版本:
BRIEF-uniQure receives Nasdaq deficiency letter related to board composition

Sept 16 uniQure NV :

* Says currently, four of eight members of company's board meet Nasdaq's independence standards

* uniQure NV says receives Nasdaq deficiency letter related to board composition

* Letter states company does not currently comply with requirement that at least a majority of co's board consist of independent directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

