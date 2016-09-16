BRIEF-uniQure receives Nasdaq deficiency letter related to board composition

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 16 uniQure NV :
* Says currently, four of eight members of company's board meet Nasdaq's independence standards
* uniQure NV says receives Nasdaq deficiency letter related to board composition
* Letter states company does not currently comply with requirement that at least a majority of co's board consist of independent directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.