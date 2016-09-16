版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 16日 星期五 19:47 BJT

BRIEF-Immune Pharmaceuticals signs agreement to fund Maxim Pharmaceuticals

Sept 16 Immune Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Following funding, co will expand board of directors of Maxim, to five members which will include one NPT representative, a newly hired CEO of Maxim

* Immune Pharmaceuticals signs agreement to fund Maxim Pharmaceuticals, Inc., its pain and neurology subsidiary

* Says NPT or its designees have agreed to purchase up to $20 million of capital stock of Maxim

* Initial funding of $5 million to occur within thirty days Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

