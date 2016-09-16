BRIEF-Immune Pharmaceuticals signs agreement to fund Maxim Pharmaceuticals

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 16 Immune Pharmaceuticals Inc :
* Following funding, co will expand board of directors of Maxim, to five members which will include one NPT representative, a newly hired CEO of Maxim
* Immune Pharmaceuticals signs agreement to fund Maxim Pharmaceuticals, Inc., its pain and neurology subsidiary
* Says NPT or its designees have agreed to purchase up to $20 million of capital stock of Maxim
* Initial funding of $5 million to occur within thirty days Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.