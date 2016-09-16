BRIEF-IBM and Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ to use blockchain for contract management between the 2 companies

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 16 IBM And Bank of Tokyo
* Mitsubishi UFJ to use blockchain for contract management between the two companies
* Says IBM and BTMU aim to manage agreements between two companies with system by end of fiscal year 2017
* Says bank plans to begin using it to manage contracts within their business in fiscal year 2017
* Two companies will begin by piloting blockchain to automate business transactions between two companies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
