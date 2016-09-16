版本:
BRIEF-Aphria says board approved a fully funded $24.5 mln capital project as first stage of its Part III expansion

Sept 16 Aphria Inc

* Aphria Inc says board of directors approved a fully funded $24.5 million capital project as first phase of its Part III expansion

* Project will increase capacity under access to cannabis for medical purposes regulations from 100,000 square feet to 300,000 square feet Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

