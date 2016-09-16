版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 16日 星期五 20:18 BJT

BRIEF-NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT says Teresa Neto has announced her resignation as CFO

Sept 16 Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT

* Says Teresa Neto has announced her resignation as Chief Financial Officer effective September 23, 2016

* Co says the REIT has appointed Shailen Chande as interim CFO and has begun a search for a permanent CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

