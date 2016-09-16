版本:
BRIEF-Biglari Holdings Steak And Shake, intends to offer,nearly $400 mln aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes due 2023

Sept 16 Biglari Holdings Inc

* Steak N Shake also intends to use the net proceeds to make a cash distribution of $230 million to biglari holdings

* Steak and Shake , unit of co. intends to offer, approximately $400 million aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes due 2023

* Steak N Shake intends to use the net proceeds to repay in full outstanding borrowings under its existing senior secured credit facility Source text: [bit.ly/2cvWHO3] Further company coverage:

