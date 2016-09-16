版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 16日 星期五 20:33 BJT

BRIEF-Navidea says Lymphoseek receives positive opinion in Europe for reduced mass vial

Sept 16 Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc :

* Navidea's Lymphoseek receives positive opinion in Europe for a new reduced mass vial

* Says European partner SpePharm AG, an affiliate of Norgine B.V., will distribute Lymphoseek Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

