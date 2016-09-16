版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 16日 星期五

BRIEF-Upon closing of AIG deal, Ascot will continue to operate as a stand-alone business

Sept 16 American International Group Inc

* Upon closing of AIG deal, Ascot will continue to operate as a stand-alone business governed by its own board, lead by CEO Andrew Brooks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

