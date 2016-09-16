版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 16日 星期五 21:29 BJT

BRIEF-Gran Colombia Gold announces strategic review process

Sept 16 Gran Colombia Gold Corp

* Engaged GMP Securities L.P. as its exclusive financial advisor to conduct a strategic review process

* Gran Colombia Gold announces strategic review process Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

