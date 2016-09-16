版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 16日 星期五 20:43 BJT

BRIEF-Southern Co subsidiary announces another syngas production milestone at Kemper County energy facility

Sept 16 Southern Co

* Southern Co says Mississippi Power started producing syngas using second gasifier at Kemper County energy facility

* Southern Company subsidiary announces another syngas production milestone at Kemper County energy facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

