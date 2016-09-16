版本:
BRIEF-Union Pacific announces results to date of exchange offers and increase in size of exchange offers limit

Sept 16 Union Pacific Corp

* Union Pacific Corporation announces results to date of exchange offers and increase in size of exchange offers limit

* Amendment to exchange offers of notes due 2051 to increase exchange offers limit from $1.00 billion to $1.05 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

