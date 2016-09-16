BRIEF-Boralex acquires a portfolio of wind power projects in France and Scotland

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 16 Boralex Inc
* Boralex acquires a portfolio of wind power projects of nearly 200 MW in France and in Scotland
* Boralex will decide in coming months about potential sale of acquired land
* Deal for C$103 million
* Says consideration was fully paid in cash using Boralex's existing revolving credit facility and its cash resources
* Says n advanced discussions with BNP Paribas SA regarding a 24-month bridge loan of nearly EUR 45 million
* Boralex will continue study and develop A and B projects based on regulatory framework prevailing in Scotland Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.