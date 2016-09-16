BRIEF-Ezcorp Inc and certain of its subsidiaries entered into financing agreement

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 16 Ezcorp Inc :
* Ezcorp Inc says financing agreement provides for a senior secured credit facility in an aggregate principal amount of $100 million
* Ezcorp inc says on September 12, 2016 co and certain of its subsidiaries entered into a financing agreement
* Proceeds of new credit facility will be used to fund company's ongoing working capital requirements and general corporate purposes Source text bit.ly/2cj5qDy Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.