公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 16日 星期五

BRIEF-Ezcorp Inc and certain of its subsidiaries entered into financing agreement

Sept 16 Ezcorp Inc :

* Ezcorp Inc says financing agreement provides for a senior secured credit facility in an aggregate principal amount of $100 million

* Ezcorp inc says on September 12, 2016 co and certain of its subsidiaries entered into a financing agreement

* Proceeds of new credit facility will be used to fund company's ongoing working capital requirements and general corporate purposes Source text bit.ly/2cj5qDy Further company coverage:

