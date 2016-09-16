版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 16日 星期五 21:14 BJT

BRIEF-Claire's stores, Inc. announces extension of expiration time

Sept 16 Claire's Stores Inc :

* Claire's Stores Inc. announces extension of expiration time in previously announced offer to exchange

* Claire'Stores Inc says has extended expiration time of its previously announced private offer to September 16 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐