BRIEF-Seritage Growth Properties says Sears Holdings has exercised its right to terminate master lease with respect to 17 stores

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 16 Seritage Growth Properties
* Says Sears Holdings has exercised its right to terminate master lease with respect to 17 stores
* Sears Holdings will continue to pay Seritage rent until it vacates stores which is expected to occur in January 2017
* Sears will also pay Seritage a termination fee equal to one year of aggregate annual base rent, plus estimated operating expenses Source text: [bit.ly/2ccBVQB] Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
