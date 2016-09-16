BRIEF-Seritage Growth Properties says Sears Holdings has exercised its right to terminate master lease with respect to 17 stores

Sept 16 Seritage Growth Properties

* Says Sears Holdings has exercised its right to terminate master lease with respect to 17 stores

* Sears Holdings will continue to pay Seritage rent until it vacates stores which is expected to occur in January 2017

* Sears will also pay Seritage a termination fee equal to one year of aggregate annual base rent, plus estimated operating expenses