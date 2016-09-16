版本:
BRIEF-Kroger Group VP Dougherty sells 31,000 shares of co's common stock on Sept 15

Sept 16 Kroger Co

* Kroger Co Group VP Kevin Dougherty reports open market sale of 31,000 shares of co's common stock on Sept 15 at $31.05 per share - sec filing Source text: (bit.ly/2cBSxDI) Further company coverage:

