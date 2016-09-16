BRIEF-Mobileye - Expressed safety concerns regarding the use of Tesla Autopilot hands-free

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 16 Mobileye NV
* Mobileye NV - "Allegations recently attributed to a spokesperson for Tesla regarding Mobileye's position in respect of Tesla Internal Computer Visions efforts are incorrect"
* Mobileye NV - In communications dating back to May 2015 between co's chairman and Tesla's CEO, co expressed safety concerns regarding use of Autopilot hands-free
* Mobileye NV - Says expressed safety concerns regarding the use of Autopilot hands-free
* Mobileye NV - "Despite this confirmation, Autopilot was rolled out in late 2015 with a hands-free activation mode"
* Mobileye NV - Co's position is that Tesla's Autopilot should not be allowed to operate hands-free without proper and substantial technological restrictions and limitations
* Mobileye NV - "After a subsequent face to face meeting, Tesla'S CEO confirmed that activation of autopilot would be "hands on"" Source - bit.ly/2ccEa6v Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.