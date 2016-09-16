BRIEF-Concordia International says reaffirmed FY2016 guidance

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 16 Concordia International Corp
* Concordia International Corp says reaffirmed its full year 2016 guidance
* Anticipate that growth from international segment, which includes UK market, going forward will primarily come from new product launches
* Concordia International Corp says confirmed that it believes it has access to sufficient financial resources to manage its liabilities
* FY2016 earnings per share view $4.93, revenue view $878.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Anticipate reduction in GBP/USD foreign exchange rate to 1.31 assumed for remainder of 2016 from July - December
* Monitoring U.K. Health Service Medical Supplies Bill and evaluating its timing and its impact, if any, on business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
