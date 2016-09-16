BRIEF-Patrick Sheridan- has acquired ownership and control of 6.2 million common shares of Sandy Lake Gold Inc.

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 16 Patrick Sheridan
* Patrick Sheridan-acquisition representing about 10.1% of all issued and outstanding common shares of company as of such date
* Patrick Sheridan-Announces that he has acquired ownership and control of 6.2 million common shares of Sandy Lake Gold Inc. Source text :
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.