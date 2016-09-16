版本:
2016年 9月 16日

BRIEF-Patrick Sheridan- has acquired ownership and control of 6.2 million common shares of Sandy Lake Gold Inc.

Sept 16 Patrick Sheridan

* Patrick Sheridan-acquisition representing about 10.1% of all issued and outstanding common shares of company as of such date

* Patrick Sheridan-Announces that he has acquired ownership and control of 6.2 million common shares of Sandy Lake Gold Inc. Source text :

