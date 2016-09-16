BRIEF-Financial Services Committee launches investigation of Wells Fargo

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 16 Financial Services Committee:
* Financial Services Committee says has launched an investigation of Wells Fargo
* Committee will be calling John Stumpf, Wells Fargo Chairman and CEO, to testify at a hearing later this month
* Requesting Wells Fargo, regulators provide internal documents relating to the discovery and timing of the practices
* Committee will consider further actions, including subpoenas, as warranted
* Sent separate letter to James Strother, the Senior Executive Vice President and General Counsel of Wells Fargo Source text - bit.ly/2cOZjGQ
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.