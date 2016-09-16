版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 17日 星期六 01:38 BJT

BRIEF-Forbes Energy Services extends forbearance period to Oct. 14

Sept 16 Forbes Energy Services Ltd :

* On sept 13, Co, guarantor subs, forbearing holders amended Indenture Forbearance Agreement to extend forbearance period to October 14

* Remains in active discussions with forbearing holders with respect to a proposed financial restructuring of co - SEC Fiing Source text (bit.ly/2cPaT4t) Further company coverage:

