BRIEF-Forbes Energy Services extends forbearance period to Oct. 14

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 16 Forbes Energy Services Ltd :
* On sept 13, Co, guarantor subs, forbearing holders amended Indenture Forbearance Agreement to extend forbearance period to October 14
* Remains in active discussions with forbearing holders with respect to a proposed financial restructuring of co - SEC Fiing Source text (bit.ly/2cPaT4t) Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
