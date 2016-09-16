版本:
BRIEF-Sancilio Pharma files to withdraw IPO plans

Sept 16 Sancilio Pharmaceuticals Co Inc

* Files to withdraw IPO plans - sec filing

* Submits withdrawal as it does not intend to pursue IPO at this time

* Had previously filed for IPO of $86.3 million in August 2015 Source text : bit.ly/2d6d6uD Further company coverage:

