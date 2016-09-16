版本:
BRIEF-Abbott to sell Abbott Medical Optics to Johnson & Johnson for $4.325 bln

Sept 16 Abbott Laboratories

* Net impact of this transaction is not expected to impact Abbott's overall targeted ongoing earnings per share in 2017.

* Abbott to sell Abbott Medical Optics to Johnson & Johnson for $4.325 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

