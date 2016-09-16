版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 17日 星期六 04:01 BJT

BRIEF-Community Health System said to be exploring options, including a sale - CNBC, citing a report

Sept 16 (Reuters) -

* Community Health System shares surge 15 pct on report that says the company is said to be exploring options, including a sale - CNBC Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

