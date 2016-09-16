BRIEF-Herman Miller enters into an amendment and restatement of an existing unsecured credit facility

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 16 Herman Miller Inc :
* Agreement, which expires on September 13, 2021, provides company with up to $400 million in revolving variable interest borrowing capacity
* Agreement includes an "accordion feature" allowing company to increase aggregate borrowing capacity of facility by up to $200 million
* Herman miller Inc says as of September 13, 2016, unused borrowing capacity available to company under agreement totaled $360.1 million
* On Sept 13, co entered into interest rate swap agreement to manage its exposure to fluctuations in variable interest rates Source text - bit.ly/2cdiKq3 Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
