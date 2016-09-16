版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 17日 星期六 04:18 BJT

BRIEF-Cerecor files for sale of up to 3.9 million shares of common stock

Sept 16 Cerecor Inc :

* Files for sale of up to 3.9 million shares of co's common stock by the selling stockholder Source text - bit.ly/2cCXMTK Further company coverage:

