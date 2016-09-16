版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 17日 星期六 04:42 BJT

BRIEF-Aeropostale:Court approves asset purchase agreement

Sept 16 Aeropostale Inc :

* Court approved asset purchase agreement dated as of Sept 12 by and among co, co's units and Aero Opco Llc

* In connection with chapter 11 cases, on September 13, 2016, bankruptcy court entered orders approving asset purchase agreement Source text - bit.ly/2cD0mJj Further company coverage:

