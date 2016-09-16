BRIEF-Aeropostale:Court approves asset purchase agreement

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 16 Aeropostale Inc :
* Court approved asset purchase agreement dated as of Sept 12 by and among co, co's units and Aero Opco Llc
* In connection with chapter 11 cases, on September 13, 2016, bankruptcy court entered orders approving asset purchase agreement Source text - bit.ly/2cD0mJj Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
