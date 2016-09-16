版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 17日 星期六 04:36 BJT

BRIEF-Valeant comments on discount and rebate program for Nitropress and Isuprel

Sept 16 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc :

* Have negotiated contracts with many of purchasers to date

* "committed to working with hospital groups to ensure that purchasers of nitropress and isuprel have access to enhanced discount and rebate program"

* Valeant is "working diligently" to finalize remaining group purchasing organization Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐