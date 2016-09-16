BRIEF-Valeant comments on discount and rebate program for Nitropress and Isuprel

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 16 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc :
* Have negotiated contracts with many of purchasers to date
* "committed to working with hospital groups to ensure that purchasers of nitropress and isuprel have access to enhanced discount and rebate program"
* Valeant is "working diligently" to finalize remaining group purchasing organization Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
