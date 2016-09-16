版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 17日 星期六 04:47 BJT

BRIEF-Tenet enters into an amendment No. 1 to its existing letter of credit facility agreement

Sept 16 Tenet Healthcare Corp :

* Says on September 15, entered into an amendment no. 1 to its existing letter of credit facility agreement

* Tenet Healthcare Corp says amendment extends the scheduled maturity date of the lc facility to march 7, 2021 Source text - bit.ly/2cD1A7w Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐