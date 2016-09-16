版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 17日 星期六 02:06 BJT

BRIEF-Sequenom announces tender offers, consent solicitations for 5 pct convertible senior notes

Sept 16 Sequenom Inc :

* Labcorp subsidiary Sequenom Inc. announces tender offers and consent solicitations for 5 percent convertible senior notes due 2017 and 5 percent convertible senior exchange notes due 2018

* Tender offers will expire at 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on Monday, October 17, 2016, unless extended or terminated Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

