BRIEF-Aflac files for potential offering of senior notes due 2026, 2046 - SEC filing

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 16 Aflac Inc :
* Files for potential offering of senior notes due 2026 and senior notes due 2046; size undisclosed - SEC filing Source text - bit.ly/2cD4AC8 Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
