2016年 9月 17日

BRIEF-Aflac files for potential offering of senior notes due 2026, 2046 - SEC filing

Sept 16 Aflac Inc :

* Files for potential offering of senior notes due 2026 and senior notes due 2046; size undisclosed - SEC filing Source text - bit.ly/2cD4AC8 Further company coverage:

