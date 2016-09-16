版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 17日 星期六 03:00 BJT

BRIEF-Callon Petroleum Co says on September 15, co entered into purchase agreement

Sept 16 Callon Petroleum Co:

* Callon Petroleum Co says on September 15, 2016, co entered into a purchase agreement - Sec Filing

* Callon petroleum say agreed to issue and sell to initial purchasers $400 million aggregate principal amount of co's 6.125% senior unsecured notes due 2024 Source text (bit.ly/2csSPLF) Further company coverage:

