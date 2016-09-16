BRIEF-Callon Petroleum Co says on September 15, co entered into purchase agreement

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 16 Callon Petroleum Co:
* Callon Petroleum Co says on September 15, 2016, co entered into a purchase agreement - Sec Filing
* Callon petroleum say agreed to issue and sell to initial purchasers $400 million aggregate principal amount of co's 6.125% senior unsecured notes due 2024 Source text (bit.ly/2csSPLF) Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
