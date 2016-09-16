版本:
BRIEF-Ruth's Hospitality entered second amendment to credit agreement

Sept 16 Ruth's Hospitality Group Inc:

* Is permitted to pay dividends,repurchase in amount not to exceed $140 million during Dec 31, 2012 through termination of credit agreement

* On September 12, 2016, co entered into second amendment to its second amended and restated credit agreement- Sec Filing Source text (bit.ly/2cuYV3A) Further company coverage:

