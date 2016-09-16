BRIEF-Altria group issues $500 million aggregate principal amount of its 2.625% notes due 2026

Sept 16 Altria Group Inc :

* On September 16, co issued aggregate principal amount of $1.5 billion of its 3.875% notes due 2046

* On September 16, 2016 co issued $500 million aggregate principal amount of its 2.625% notes due 2026 - SEC Filing

* Altria Group Inc says 2026 notes will mature on September 16, 2026 and 2046 notes will mature on September 16, 2046 Source text (bit.ly/2cPrTHY) Further company coverage: